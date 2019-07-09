Add value to roles that cannot be managed by technology

Every new age has brought about new opportunities and possibilities for more enriching and better-paid jobs (Banking revolution may be bad news for employees, by Mr Sarvjeet Sharma, July 6).

For instance, technology may not be able to fully perform all tasks, including tasks that revolve around leadership, abstract thinking, and aesthetic, emotive, personalised and persuasive functions.

And neither can technology replace and leverage the plethora of human intelligences, including moral intelligence, meta-cognitive and fluid intelligence, creative and innovative intelligence, entrepreneurial and investment intelligence, intrapersonal and interpersonal intelligence, and intelligence for leveraging technology.

While technology can help generate information, there's still a need to make sense of the volume, variety and velocity of information generated.

The issue at hand is whether we can re-position, re-skill, and retool our workforce for new careers in enterprises and other organisations of the new economy.

What needs to be done is to be cognisant of the needs that cannot be fulfilled by disruptive forces.

Identify gaps that cannot be managed by advanced machines, or gaps that can be better managed with the help of humans, and then value-add to these needs.

Provide outstanding customer service by integrating the best of technology and heart-warming services.

The combination and synergy of "high tech and high touch" services can help to improve prospects for employment and employability.

In short, while we cannot stop the technological revolution, we can certainly find ways to leverage technology to strengthen our economy and country. Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)