Accountancy body takes misconduct seriously

We thank Dr Desmond Wai for his letter (Most doctors act on advice of consultants and accountants; Oct 22).

As the national accountancy body, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) upholds professional and ethical standards among our members.

All accounting professionals who are Isca members are required to strictly observe the Isca Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics as well as the pronouncements on professional matters and professional ethics issued by the institute.

Isca members must also fulfil a certain number of continuing professional education hours every year to ensure that they are kept up to date with developments in the profession.

The institute takes any allegation of professional misconduct by our members seriously.

We have robust investigation and disciplinary arrangements in place to process any complaint against members for misconduct and breach of the institute's rules or professional standards.

In relation to Dr Wai's comments, any client who has suffered due to improper or wrong accounting advice by an Isca member may lodge a complaint against that member with the institute.

We have communicated with Dr Wai on the matter, and thank him for his feedback.

Jennifer Toh (Ms)

Director of Communications, Membership Services & Marketing

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants