50-50 time with divorced parents not the best solution

I refer to Mr Oh Ee Hoe's letter (Care and control orders in divorce cases need attention; July 14).

In an ideal situation, a family environment comprising a father and a mother would be optimal for a child's growth.

In divorce cases however, arbitrarily dividing a child's time so that both the father and mother would be entitled to equal time with him may not necessarily be in the child's interests.

On the contrary, it could disrupt a child's life more with him having to shuttle between two households constantly.

Every care and control matter is unique; only the court, which is privy to all the case details and evidence presented, can make a fact-based decision as to what is in the best interests of the child.

We should be grateful that unlike courts in some overseas countries, our judicial system does not strive to appear "just" simply by following statistical equivalence.

A 50-50 time division might sound like a good compromise, but a child's interests should never be compromised for the sake of presenting a politically correct picture to anexternal audience.

Something pragmatic to keep in mind too is, had the parents been able to get along, they would not have arrived at the divorce court in the first place.

Placing a child equidistant from both parents will not bring about any sudden, miraculous cooperation between the two conflicting adults. This decision is not about the parents and what's good for them, but the child.

Lily Ong (Madam)