Youth should speak up on 377A

I refer to Mr Albert Ng's letter (More deep thinking on Section 377A needed; Sept 27).

I disagree that the public is currently not being "allowed" to digest the implications of repealing the law.

Engaging in public debates is part of being a democratic society, and society has been doing so civilly.

I hope that everyone reconsiders what exactly is at stake with the repeal of Section 377A.

Will your life be affected? Granting certain rights to others does not mean our rights are taken away.

The young ought to speak up, as the outcome of the debate will ultimately decide the laws that will govern our future.

Lola Koh Le Yi, 16

Secondary 4 student