Youth actively involved in grassroots bodies

We thank Mr Sim Dian Chye for his views (Grassroots bodies need new blood, May 15). We agree with him on the importance of youth involvement and leadership renewal in the grassroots.

People's Association recognises that youth may find it challenging to make a long-term commitment to volunteer with the grassroots organisations (GROs), given the competing demands of education, work and family. Despite this, we are encouraged that one in six of our grassroots volunteers is aged between 15 and 35, and about 60 per cent of these youth volunteers serve in the GROs beyond the Youth Executive Committees.

Annually, more than 10,000 youth help out when they can for projects and causes they are interested in.

Our youth volunteers work with GROs and lead initiatives that benefit the community, such as befriending services for seniors who live alone, sprucing up the homes of underprivileged families and raising funds for needy children.

Our senior grassroots volunteers also recognise the need for leadership renewal. This process includes term limits and a maximum age for key leadership positions within the GROs. This is complemented by a mentoring system where young volunteers can learn from experienced ones.

These measures provide capable volunteers with the opportunity to lead and bring in new ideas.

Nazeera Begam

Assistant Director (Corporate Communications)

People's Association