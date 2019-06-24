Younger drivers have safety issues too

Mr Cheng Choon Fei's suggestion that "most people over the age of 65 have diminished vision and hearing acuity, and slower reaction time" is valid up to a point (Seniors should retake driving test to renew licences, June 18).

The same could be said about younger drivers who have problems with vision acuity, hearing impairment and reaction time (impulsivity in this case).

The number of younger people wearing corrective lenses, including contact lenses, is on the rise due to exposure to blue light from smart devices.

And the young are more likely to listen to music using earphones, which can lead to hearing loss.

Impulsive driving is more common in younger drivers compared with mature senior drivers due to the differences in driving experience and overall impulse control.

So, Mr Cheng's argument must work both ways, lest he be accused of ageism.

All things being equal, a larger number of bad accidents involved younger drivers than those above age 65.

Safety in driving depends largely on safety consciousness.

Who is likely to be more safety conscious and who is likely to be speed conscious?

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)