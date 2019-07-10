Young people need to start with small acts of kindness first

The proactiveness of our young people in extending acts of kindness in public has been a topic of recent discussion (Youth too embarrassed to show kindness in public: Poll, June 25; and Overcome fear of being ridiculed for kind acts, by Mr Albert Ng Ya Ken, July 6).

While even adults may feel awkward about showing kindness in public, I can see no reason for anyone to be embarrassed by showing kindness in a "passive" manner. Examples of this include not being obsessively glued to one's smartphone and inconveniencing others in crowded spaces, not hogging seats especially in fast-food restaurants when there are other patrons waiting, not speeding while riding personal mobility devices on pathways, and saying "thank you" and "excuse me" when necessary.

Sadly, the vast majority of young people here practise errant behaviour, and unless this is rectified first, to get them to step out of their "cocoons" to do more kind acts will prove elusive.

Lim Chee Khiam