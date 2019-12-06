Young people need to know that failure is part of learning

The results of a study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development show that students in Singapore are more afraid of failure than their 15-year-old counterparts overseas (15-year-olds in S'pore have a greater fear of failure than those abroad, Dec 4). This does not bode well for their future.

Singapore's late former finance minister Goh Keng Swee once warned: "The only way to avoid making mistakes is not to do anything, and that will be the ultimate mistake."

Why is Singapore's Generation Z, despite the success of the nation since 1965, so kiasu (scared of losing out)?

What did parents and society do to implant such fear in our young people?

The future is unknown, unpredictable and full of surprises and challenges. Failures are inevitable if we wish to learn and survive. The alternative is to die afraid of trying.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)