Young footballers need role models

The Football Association of Singapore has every right to hold a disciplinary hearing for the six national Under-22 players who broke the team's curfew at the SEA Games in the Philippines (It's time FAS takes 'stern action', Dec 7). In fact, questions would be raised were there no disciplinary framework in place.

The tournament is certainly over, but the overhaul of the whole local football scene should be expedited at an even more fervent pace. Don't wait till Timor-Leste beats us in future editions of the Games.

While the errant players are certainly old enough to make sensible decisions and should face up to the consequences of their indiscretion, the question that needs to be asked is: Where are their role models?

These can be local professionals who can guide them on and off the pitch, and, most importantly, guide them in the pursuit of excellence when representing country, club or self. Hopefully, for the six of them, the incident will not deal a coup de grace to their budding careers.

The six players and everyone else involved in the overhaul of local football need to learn from their mistakes and, perhaps, be role models for others in the future. Their experiences will speak volumes, and failure will make success sweeter.

Caleb Tan Kay Lip