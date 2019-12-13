Forum: Young F&B entrepreneurs need more support

I am a young Singaporean entrepreneur. The Government's effort to aid local small and medium-sized enterprises, especially through grants, is commendable.

But I have noticed that there are critical gaps that need to be plugged to support start-ups in the food and beverage industry.

There needs to be urgent action taken to support local budding entrepreneurs if, as a country, we are committed to encourage the youth to join the food industry.

Many are shying away from the industry because of obstacles such as high start-up costs and a lack of an effective one-stop centre to seek guidance. This is despite their willingness to put in 15-hour schedules 365 days a year.

After an initial investment of more than a quarter of a million dollars, raised through borrowing from family and close friends, I opened my very first burger cafe.

Adapting to changing consumer trends, I am relocating to a different venue. Armed with a $50,000 budget, I realise the major hurdles that young entrepreneurs with limited funds face.

Unlike the school environment, every mistake in the business world is costly. Young business owners face multiple stumbling blocks that are crippling. Just like young professionals, budding entrepreneurs need a resource pool of mentors with the expertise to help them minimise mistakes and maximise returns.

Due to our young age, many people do not take us seriously.

Shopping mall operators often question our ability to last through the tenancy. Contractors often take advantage of us due to our lack of technical knowledge and quote hefty fees.

Licensing and approval submissions require professional consultancy with fees in the thousands of dollars.

An incubation venue is needed where young owners with minimal capital can test their products without setting their life progress on reverse gear. Should things not work out, family savings would not be burnt badly.

When budding entrepreneurs are supported, the help does not go to the chief executive officer of an established firm to buy his third vacation home. You are helping such young persons to put food on the table and save up enough to buy a Housing Board flat and sink their roots deeper in Singapore.

While Enterprise Singapore helps out in some aspects, it is lacking with regards to what an entrepreneur requires to get started.

I would greatly appreciate the support from relevant bodies to shed light on avenues of help that I might have missed out.

Shiv Sheri