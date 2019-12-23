Yellow sticker is very useful, and not just to get a seat

While it is true that we need to be considerate and compassionate, I do not agree that the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) "yellow sticker" initiative is unnecessary (No need for sticker, just ask for a seat, Dec 19).

From what I have read in the media, asking people to give up their seats may end up in arguments and even fights because not everyone is kind.

The LTA has rightly pointed out in its bus display boards that some people may not show visible signs of mobility issues, and do not use walking sticks or wheelchairs,

I have osteoarthritis in both knees but have not come to the stage of using mobility aids.

I have found that the yellow sticker is very effective - people will give up their seats to me. Some will even help carry my bag when I walk up the stairs, while others will hold my hand to help me cross the road.

Raymond Anthony Fernando