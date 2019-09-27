Yale-NUS made the right decision

The explanation by president of Yale-NUS College Tan Tai Yong about the cancelled Dialogue and Dissent in Singapore project is much appreciated (Cancelled project did not meet academic standards, Sept 24).

The whole episode has raised questions on issues such as academic freedom as well as the scrutiny process courses, curricula and lecturers/leaders undergo prior to any implementation.

The fact that the course was canned showed rationality, courage, decisiveness and consideration for public interests on the part of top college officials.

Those who initially approved the project should be counselled on their responsibilities and what is appropriate and what is not.

After all is said and done, the college did the right thing and it should be proud of its decision.

Like everything else, academic freedom has its own space but it does not mean unfettered freedom to engage in anything.

Lim Ang Yong