WSQ-trained individuals more successful in job hunt

We thank Mr Kwan Jin Yao for his feedback (Taking responsibility for lifelong learning, May 1).

Since the launch of the SkillsFuture movement, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) has been continuously tracking its progress and impact.

Public awareness of SkillsFuture has increased significantly from 45 per cent in 2016 to 80 per cent in 2018.

About 465,000 Singaporeans and about 12,000 enterprises benefited from training subsidies in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Manpower's Labour Force Survey, the training participation rate has also increased significantly from 32.5 per cent in 2013 to 48 per cent in 2018.

This is a positive indication that more individuals and employers deem training as important and are participating in it.

Beyond awareness, SSG tracks the impact of skills upgrading and training for individuals and employers.

A recent study with the Ministry of Trade and Industry on the impact of Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) training on wage and employment outcomes showed that for trainees who were not employed, they were more likely to be in employment in the year after they had completed WSQ programmes.

Similarly, those who were employed and had completed WSQ programmes also received higher wages.

SSG also collects feedback on course quality and training outcomes systematically, and about 80 per cent of the surveyed learners reported that the training helped them perform better at work.

SSG will continue to work closely with all our stakeholders to empower individuals and enterprises in their efforts to become future-ready, and to embrace the spirit of lifelong learning.

Patricia Woo

Director

Corporate and Marketing Communications Division

SkillsFuture Singapore