Wrong SMS was sent to customer with billing issue

We thank Mr Alex Kot Yiu Kuen for his feedback (Singtel downplaying system error and erroneous charge, Dec 4) and have since been in touch with him.

As soon as we were aware of a billing issue that affected some of our customers' November bills, we immediately sent an SMS to all affected customers, including Mr Kot, informing them about the error and assuring them that the charges would be waived.

A second SMS was later sent in response to Mr Kot's billing inquiry.

Unfortunately, the SMS contained a standard waiver response instead of the message intended for customers with the billing issue, and we would like to apologise for that.

Candy Chua

Vice-President, Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel