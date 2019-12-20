Forum: Worrying use of disposables at food centre

It was reported that more than 2,000 tonnes of waste are added every day to the Semakau Landfill (Semakau Landfill marks 20th anniversary, Dec 11).

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor called for a "whole-of-nation effort" to reduce waste generation and disposal.

I was at the Tekka Market hawker centre recently, and was surprised and appalled that the food and drinks were served in disposable cups and plates with plastic forks and spoons. As far as I could see, the whole hawker centre was using disposables and a vendor there told me this system had been going on for many years.

I can imagine the huge amount of waste generated at this well-patronised place.

I hope the authorities can look into this issue, and not only help save the landfill, but also help make it easier for us to eat nasi briyani and murtabak there.

Swee Yew Chye