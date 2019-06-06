Workplace favouritism can also lead to burnout

Apart from unreasonable targets, deadlines and workload, staff burnout could also be caused by bosses who practise favouritism at the workplace (Effects from burnout go beyond work, by Dr Quek Koh Choon, June 1).

In the corporate world, meritocracy means hiring and promoting the most capable employees into leadership positions, based exclusively on their competency. If cronyism is practised, the talented learn that their performance and capability are irrelevant to their appraisal and promotion.

Disenchantment quickly leads to burnout. Many may stop giving their best at work or simply leave the company out of frustration.

The results of favouritism are clear. Companies are hit with a double whammy: the loss of genuine talent to competitors, and being left with a management team that lacks the requisite skills and never challenges the boss. This results in poor decision-making.

It is surprising that many bosses treasure loyalty above all else, even though cronyism results in the levelling down of talent in any organisation. When bosses are surrounded by submissive cronies, they do not benefit from the diverse knowledge and perspectives of competent subordinates.

Top performers wish to challenge themselves in a vibrant environment, where they can grow through nurturing, support, interaction and rewards.

Edmund Khoo Kim Hock