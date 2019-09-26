Working parents struggle with only two days of childcare leave

Cutting the government-mandated childcare leave of working couples from six days to two when the child turns seven does not help families with elderly parents to care for as well.

A company may give employees about 14 days of annual leave, and perhaps five days of family care leave.

If a couple sets aside annual leave for the school holidays and the family care leave for elderly parents, that leaves just four days off to attend to the child's needs.

But apart from the major term breaks, primary schools close for other reasons, such as marking of Primary School Leaving Examination papers, Teachers' Day, administration matters, e-learning, and meet-the-parents sessions.

The four days of childcare leave are not sufficient to cover these non-term holidays. Working parents may be forced to take unpaid leave so that at least one of them can be home with the child.

While flexi-work arrangements - if the couple's companies allow for them - may help somewhat, not all work can be done from home.

If anything, parents of young children need more days of childcare leave as the child may fall ill. Perhaps, childcare leave should remain at six days until the child turns 16, when he should be more independent.

Jessica Chew