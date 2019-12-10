Workgroup's report a step in the right direction for medicine

I refer to the recommendations of the workgroup set up to review informed consent and disciplinary proceedings (Doctors to get guidelines on what to tell patients, Dec 4).

The past decade has seen great changes in the way medicine is practised in Singapore, not just in medical care and the training system, but also the sociological changes brought on by technological advances.

Social media, videos and photos of healthcare professionals taken without consent, unchecked online complaints and recent high-profile cases have severely eroded the doctor-patient relationship.

Why is the doctor-patient relationship so special?

Because my patient is not my customer, my friend or my enemy. I have a duty of care to my patient, on oath, and to do my best for him.

In an ideal world, patients know that doctors have their best interest at heart, beyond fear of complaints or making money. Doctors know patients come to us for help, and not to sue us for money.

But bad outcomes may happen despite the best care. How can both parties trust each other?

When a bad outcome happens, both the patient and doctor should have a fair hearing. There should be justice.

However, some previous judgments have fallen short.

I have experienced all sides: I hear friends who shared their stories of bad outcomes, uncaring staff and perceived cover-ups. I have been accused of intentional harm. I have sat in mortality and morbidity hearings where bad outcomes are studied to establish the root cause and contributing factors.

There is seldom a simple answer.

A doctor's work is not black and white. There is interpersonal interplay.

When doctors are called to judge, everyone brings his own values and clinical interpretation, and it becomes personal. Being a judge is a highly specialised skill.

The workgroup has worked hard to meet and engage doctors of different backgrounds. There have been active calls for feedback via various routes over a period of eight months. I have given my honest feedback on three occasions.

The workgroup's report is an extensive document that has taken into account all the feedback. The suggested complaint process is transparent and structured. Frivolous complaints will be dismissed. For serious complaints, efforts are taken for fair hearing, in a timely fashion.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but I believe this is a step in the right direction.

Tan Yia Swam (Dr)