Forum: Work calls after office hours: Compromise needed

Unlike in Western countries, there is a lack of restrictions in Singapore on work-related contact after working hours (Keep work matters to stipulated office hours, Oct 23).

Former actress Sharon Au, in her account of her working experience in France, said she was reported to the authorities for contacting her colleagues on work-related matters after office hours.

This is unheard of in Singapore, where a WhatsApp message from the boss after work is a scenario not unfamiliar to most.

With young people placing more emphasis on work-life balance, there is a need to address the issue.

This has to start with people in leadership positions. Employers, supervisors and managers have to start with their actions.

Given the nature of the Singapore economy, some jobs require employees to be contactable round the clock. A globalised company may require its employees to answer work e-mail or calls after working hours due to time-zone differences. However, it is still key to ensure a line is drawn so that employees have their personal time.

Given the nature of Singapore's work culture, it is unlikely we will witness regulations like those in European countries. However, a compromise is needed.

Bosses should limit their work-related contact with employees outside office hours to only urgent issues. A line should also be drawn such that work-related messages should be prohibited after a certain time. This will help ensure a positive work culture and provide employees with quality personal time.

Leow Ting Yang