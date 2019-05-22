Will 5G technology have adverse impact on human health?

As Singapore gears up for a 2020 roll-out of 5G networks in the country, I wonder if a thorough investigation has been conducted on the possible impact of the technology on human health (At least two 5G networks to be rolled out by 2020, May 8).

As of April 30, more than 230 scientists and doctors from over 40 countries had signed an appeal calling for the European Union to halt the roll-out of 5G technology over concerns that it will substantially increase human exposure to radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF).

Last month, Brussels became the first major international city to suspend a 5G roll-out over radiation concerns.

While technological advancement presents multiple benefits for a country and its people, it should never come at the expense of human health.

Are the Singapore authorities and telecommunication companies able to assure Singapore citizens that a 5G roll-out, which will increase involuntary exposure to RF-EMF, will not have adverse impact on human health?

Teo Leng Lee