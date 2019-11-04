Widespread misconception of value of lawyer's work

Mr Andrew Tan Chong Hee makes the bare assertion that divorce lawyers enjoy a "high profit incentive". He also states that "family law is relatively straightforward" (Consider fixed legal fees for family law, Nov 1).

When I was a young lawyer starting out in practice, I found family law to be one of the most challenging and time-consuming areas of practice.

Many cases require patience and compassion in managing clients who are often going through emotional turmoil and need guidance and advice beyond strictly legal issues.

Mr Tan appears oblivious to the hard work that is being done by family lawyers every day, which goes far beyond the filing of court papers and attending hearings.

Just as sweeping is the claim that divorce lawyers are out there enjoying a high profit incentive.

My colleagues who continue to practise family law, by and large, do so fuelled by passion and commitment to help people who are often experiencing upheaval in their personal lives and facing the bewildering process of legal proceedings for the first time. They often put their own personal time and rest aside to serve their clients.

These lawyers understand that their role is to walk this very difficult journey with the client with patience and grace, and for this, they have my undying respect.

What Mr Tan's opinion reflects is indicative of a deeper problem, brought on by the increasingly widespread misconception regarding the value of a lawyer's work.

Our profession is currently going through challenging times, with the growing commoditisation of many areas of legal services and the increasing tendency to judge the value and need for our services only on the basis of the paperwork that is eventually filed in court.

Some of these developments are inevitable and are in keeping with the need to respond to technological changes.

I also agree that we must keep legal services within the reach of the public. However, we must not kid ourselves that this type of transformation of legal services will not come at a cost to the very heart and soul of our professional practice.

We must continue to have constructive engagement on how best to achieve a balance, and draw the line at anything that would dehumanise the valuable services that lawyers provide.

Kuah Boon Theng