Widen net for feedback in new outreach effort

I am eagerly looking forward to the latest citizen engagement exercise (Redefining the national conversation, July 14).

For this dialogue to be effective and able to yield a maximum outcome, citizens must play an active role in the information-gathering and feedback process.

Otherwise, the efforts will not only be wasted, but worse, the process could end up with skewed feedback, which may impair the Government's decision-making process.

Gathering feedback should go beyond any interest group and the grassroots organisation.

Participants from these groups may not have a bird-eye's view of how certain issues could potentially affect the country.

We should have a good mix of participants from various sectors in society, including people who are regarded as outcasts or living on the fringe of society. So long as their opinions are not divisive to our society and are for the good of our country, we should give them a chance to express themselves.

I am sure this inclusive gesture will be much appreciated by them.

I am confident that the by-product of this initiative will go beyond just information gathering and building a consensus between the Government and people.

If we are creative enough to make this national dialogue an inclusive and an objective one, I am sure it will also strengthen the bond among all Singaporeans.

Roy Goh Hin Soon