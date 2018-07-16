Why waiting time for appointments may be longer

We thank Mrs Koh-Ng Leng Nah for her feedback (Cut waiting time for appointments at KKH; July 6), and apologise for the inconvenience caused to her and her son over his appointment.

Although patients are given an appointed time for consultations, there will be occasions where the waiting time may be extended.

Consultation for each patient can vary according to the complexity of the patient's condition.

Doctors can also be held up or called away from the clinic to attend to emergency cases.

We invite Mrs Koh-Ng to contact our Office of Patient Experience hotline (toll-free) on 1800-293-3297 so that we can further assist her.

We are continually enhancing our processes and we seek the understanding of our patients and their families as we work to improve their overall patient experience.

Irene Chan (Ms)

Director

Office of Patient Experience

KK Women's and Children's Hospital