Why the sudden uproar over 99-year leases?

I do not understand why there is an ongoing debate about 99-year leasehold HDB flats, and whether one is essentially a tenant or owner (99-year leasehold flat an owned asset, not a rental: Lawrence Wong; Aug 22).

The idea of a 99-year lease property has been around for decades and it was never an issue before.

People do not blink when paying a million dollars or so for a property with a lease of under 70 years.

However, when reports point out that as a lease shortens, the value of the flat diminishes, there is a great hue and cry.

It is not as if the 99-year lease condition was sneaked into a purchase agreement without buyers' knowledge.

Why blame anybody if one chooses to pay a sky-high price for a property with a short lease period?

As for calling oneself an owner or tenant upon the purchase of a leasehold property - this is a moot point.

It does not affect one's right in any way under the prevailing laws and regulations.

I am sure there are more important tasks for the Government to attend to than to debate about something that has been obvious all along.

Teo Hoon Seng

