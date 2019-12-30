Forum: Why the different prices at various McDonald's outlets?

My friends and I were very surprised at the differences in prices at various McDonald's outlets, and wondered when McDonald's started having these price differences (Price of McChicken: $2 in Toa Payoh, $3.95 at Lucky Plaza, Dec 22).

Is it because the burgers at Lucky Plaza are bigger and better, or are the overheads higher? Is it possible for McDonald's to give us a list of prices at the various outlets?

The public will want to know where the cheapest McDonald's burgers are, and soon the cheaper outlets may see more people. I hope McDonald's can standardise its prices.

Lim Poh Seng