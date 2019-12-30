Forum: Why the different prices at various McDonald's outlets?

McDonald's Toa Payoh's SAFRA outlet.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
1 hour ago

My friends and I were very surprised at the differences in prices at various McDonald's outlets, and wondered when McDonald's started having these price differences (Price of McChicken: $2 in Toa Payoh, $3.95 at Lucky Plaza, Dec 22).

Is it because the burgers at Lucky Plaza are bigger and better, or are the overheads higher? Is it possible for McDonald's to give us a list of prices at the various outlets?

The public will want to know where the cheapest McDonald's burgers are, and soon the cheaper outlets may see more people. I hope McDonald's can standardise its prices.

Lim Poh Seng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 30, 2019, with the headline 'Why the different prices at various McDonald's outlets?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
