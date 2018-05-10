Why the big difference in cost of medicine?

Published
25 min ago

In a letter by Mr Teo Miang How (Why are medicines cheaper in JB?; April 7), he suggested that the Ministry of Health (MOH) look into the price of medicines being sold in Singapore.

He felt that it would be a good way to control something that many in Singapore have been complaining about - the escalating medical costs.

Mr Teo highlighted that the cost of prescription drugs is 40 per cent to 50 per cent cheaper across the Causeway, and that many people in Singapore head to Johor Baru to make their purchases.

Can MOHthrow some light on the reason for the big difference in the price of medicines on the two sides of the Causeway?

Janet Lee Pai Ping (Ms)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2018, with the headline 'Why the big difference in cost of medicine?'.
