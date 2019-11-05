Why specify race for tutoring openings posted on messaging channels?

Instant messaging channels advertising services and job listings are ubiquitous nowadays.

I recently came across one channel that focuses on posting tutoring assignments. Those who are interested can apply for them.

I was aghast to observe that in many listings, one is required to specify one's race. This is on top of typical requirements such as qualification levels and subjects one chooses to tutor.

I can understand if race is specified for language tuition, since it is usually taught by those from the specific ethnic group. For example, a Chinese tutor teaching Chinese.

However, the race requirement I saw was for non-language subjects such as mathematics and science. I do not see how race is relevant to the teaching of such subjects.

It is disappointing to see open racism being practised. What kind of signal are we sending to children if we set a preference on race for their tutors? Such racist advertising should not be tolerated in a multiracial society like ours.

I understand that the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) states that a fair job advertisement should not discriminate based on race, among other things.

Can Tafep or the relevant authorities look into this? Do such job listings flout the advertising code?

Sean Lim Wei Xin