Why Scoot couldn't put up passengers in hotels during delay

We refer to Ms Stacy Wong's feedback on Scoot's handling of the delay on TR899 (Scoot needs to take serious look at crisis management method; Jan 5).

We acknowledge that there have been a series of extended flight delays the past two months and sincerely apologise for the disruption caused to our customers' travel plans.

Aircraft technical issues occur from time to time, and with safety being our highest priority, the resolution of all technical issues to a satisfactory conclusion is a must before the aircraft is allowed back into operations.

While plans are being made to recover our flights, parallel efforts are taken to mitigate the impact on our customers, such as providing refreshments or meal vouchers and accommodation.

However, in Ms Wong's case, hotel availability in Taipei was limited as it was the year-end peak travel period and we were not able to arrange for accommodation for passengers.

We recognise that there have been shortcomings in our handling of the recent extended delays, and will review all aspects of our operations for improvement.

Lee Lik Hsin

Scoot Chief Executive Officer