Why preferential treatment for people based on their jobs?

It is disheartening to know that discrimination in some form has reared its ugly head (Debate over private clubs' barring of maids; Nov 29).

I do not understand why domestic workers and chauffeurs are invariably singled out as those who should be prohibited from the premises of private clubs.

Are they not human beings too? Why are they being frowned on based on their jobs?

Do these clubs' by-laws barring maids from their premises mean that these domestic helpers are not allowed to be there even as guests?

Also elderly club members, especially those who are infirm and weak, may need their maids to be around on the premises instead of a distance away.

In fact, there seems to be some element of discrimination in many sections of society.

Once, while having dinner with my family in a restaurant, the waitress served tea to all of us except our maid.

Shocked, I told the waitress that my maid was not only my guest, but also the restaurant's patron who should be treated in an equitable manner.

Given that rules and policies are mandated by club members, they may do well to use their own discretion when dealing with such situations.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng