Why not show photos of radicalised three?

The recent reports on the three radicalised individuals in Singapore were not accompanied by photos of them (Three radicalised persons dealt with under ISA, June 26).

I am not sure protecting their identities this way is a good idea.

Who is it supposed to help?

We are not talking about airing bloody video clips of terror acts or pictures of brutal beheadings, but merely photos of those who were radicalised.

Not showing their photos will encourage other potential radicals to be bolder for they would feel assured that when caught, no one associated with them will know of their malicious intentions.

Colleagues, employers and friends of those who were arrested would also be in the dark about what had happened and as such would not be able to assist the authorities in the investigations.

Also, shielding them this way means their families are spared from embarrassment.

Not wanting to shame their family can be a very strong deterrent for people like these three from getting involved in such activities.

How are we supposed to be alert and mindful about terrorist activities when information like that is kept from the public?

Florence Veronica Minjoot