Why no gag order on identity of doctors in sex offence cases?

Court appearances by victims of outrage of modesty and rape are painful for them, an ordeal often described as worse than death (Jail sought for piano teacher who molested girl, Sept 3 ).

During the trial, their names and those of the offenders are kept out of the public eye to protect the victims' identities.

Yet, doctors standing trial on such charges have their names splashed in the media even though they have not been convicted.

Imagine the irreparable harm to their personal and professional reputations if they are acquitted.

This apparent bias surrounding the imposition of gag orders by the courts needs to be explained.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)