Why is FAS lamenting constraints that haven't changed in ages?

According to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), a small population, land constraints, juggling commitments to national service and priorities in academia are what the local football ecosystem has to work around to develop the sport in Singapore (What Fandi meant by 'ecosystem'; Jan 28).

Despite this unique ecosystem of ours comprising these challenges, Singapore won the Asean Football Federation Championship in 2004, 2007 and 2012, and the under-23 team won the bronze medal at the SEA Games in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

The ecosystem then was not any different from now. It is just as important for the national team to have the support from all stakeholders now as it was then.

If something is amiss in this area, FAS should take steps to garner support as they are the controlling body, rather than simply lamenting the lack of it.

It would be more fruitful if coach Fandi Ahmad himself could explain the constraints of the ecosystem he faced during the training and management of the team.

George Pasqual