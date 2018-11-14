Why have cartoon characters replaced Christmas decorations?

I find it disturbing that Christmas wishes and greetings are not clearly visible in the annual Christmas decorations along Orchard Road, and that cartoon characters have replaced the traditional Christmas motifs associated with Yuletide cheer (Disney, Disney, everywhere; Nov 11).

Christmas decorations and wishes along Orchard Road are as important as Deepavali decorations and greetings in Little India, Hari Raya decorations and wishes in Geylang Serai and Kampong Glam, and Chinese New Year decorations and greetings in Chinatown.

Each ethnic and religious festival should be given fair play where festive decorations are concerned.

I feel disheartened that the Orchard Road Business Association and the Singapore Tourism Board could be so insensitive as to replace traditional Christmas decorations with cartoon characters, especially in multi-religious Singapore.

Florence Veronica Minjoot