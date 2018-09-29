Why does fine for indiscriminate parking go to shared-bike firms?

The imposition of a $5 fine on errant shared-bike users who park indiscriminately is a good deterrence (Users face $5 fee, ban for not parking shared bikes properly; Sept 26).

However, I am puzzled as to why shared-bike companies get to keep this fee.

It is one thing for a contractual penalty to be imposed by the companies on the users, and another for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to regulate fees that will go to commercial entities.

The setting aside of parking places in public areas and installation of QR codes are paid for with public funds. It is therefore inappropriate that the fee goes to the bike companies. It should be paid to LTA instead.

Apart from reining in the indiscriminate parking of shared bikes, LTA should also tackle the dumping of bikes in public places and parks.

Those who do this should be prosecuted under the anti-dumping regulations.

LTA should also take enforcement action against non-shared bike owners who park their bikes indiscriminately. As personal bikes are not licensed, it is just not possible for LTA to identify the owners.

I suggest that an advisory be placed on these bicycles on three occasions and if these culprits persist in violating the rules, their bicycles should be impounded.

They would then have to pay an administration fee if they wish to reclaim their bikes.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan