Why are FAS, Fandi keeping mum on 'unique ecosystem' comment?

About a month ago, I wrote to seek clarification on Fandi Ahmad's comment about our unique local football ecosystem (Clarity on local football 'ecosystem' needed; Dec 12, 2018).

Shortly after, another Forum writer, Mr George Pasqual, also inquired on the same subject (Fandi really should explain his cryptic comment; Dec 15, 2018).

However, the Football Association of Singapore and Fandi have not clarified the comment.

It is strange that it has been publicly reported that the "new national coach must understand and adapt to our unique ecosystem", but there has been no effort made to define and elaborate what this ecosystem entails.

This seems to be a perceived stumbling block to the process of building a successful national football team.

Surely the football following here is entitled to an explanation in a public domain.

Yeo Hock Yew