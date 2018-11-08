Where public transport systems can be standardised

I agree with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on the need for greater standardisation across the rail system (Khaw: Forge strategic partnerships in rail sector; Nov 3).

Even simple features can be standardised.

Take, for instance, indicators to show on which side of a carriage the doors will open when the train stops. The East-West, Circle and Downtown lines have their own display systems.

The East-West Line's system seems to be superior to those of the other two lines.

I know immediately on which side of the carriage the doors will open - green lights and the words "doors opening this side" will be displayed. On the other side, red lights with the words "doors opening other side" are shown.

On the Circle and Downtown lines, the green lights come on only on the side that the doors will open.

It may be a small detail, but I do wonder about the difference.

Another area that could use standardisation is information given by bus and MRT services.

The bus system lets passengers know when they tap their card on the reader whether it is a new ride or the continuation of a ride.

And when a passenger taps while alighting, the system tells them the additional fare, cumulative fare and balance in their card.

The MRT's system gives less information.

Lim Poh Seng