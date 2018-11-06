When there is no fighting a person's strong will to live

Mr Seah Yam Meng wrote a compassionate plea to legalise euthanasia (View euthanasia in a positive light; Nov 1).

While we routinely put to sleep animals or pets due to incurable conditions to end their suffering, we don't see human lives through the same lens.

Why?

Humans have a will to live beyond whatever illness, or loved ones or society, can impose on them.

Recently, a friend died after a prolonged fight with bladder cancer. His doctors had long ago given up on the condition and were flabbergasted at his tenacity to live on.

Did he and his loved ones suffer through the prolonged caregiving? Did they wish that it would be better for him to go than prolong his suffering?

I caught up with him in his last few months after nearly 30 years of not being in contact. I visited him almost every day at home and at the hospital.

I was amazed that despite the bed sores and all the attendant incapacities, here was a man determined to live. I had never seen one so robust, so positive about life despite his pain and agony.

How do you explain that?

It all boils down to the value that one places on life and his earthly existence.

Who is to decide that enough suffering is enough for the one who is terminally ill? Who is to decide that enough is enough for the loved ones who must endure and suffer together with the patient?

Should this decision be made by the doctor, the patient, the next of kin, or the state or a combination of all of the above?

That is the $64-million question with no easy answer.

We can misplace our compassion when we fail to understand why people, despite their pain, wish to live.

Until we can honestly say that we truly understand why, we are on shaky ground to play God in anyone's life, desperate and unendurable suffering notwithstanding.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)