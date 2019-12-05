When 'can do better' is not good enough

I'm appalled by the reply from the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon organiser (Ironman says it can do better, Dec 4) over the massive flak it received for the nightmarish jam that inconvenienced thousands of Singaporeans.

It reeks of self-righteousness and is a sorry-not-sorry attempt at papering over the flaws.

The statement "Can we do better? Always, we can" is a quip that smacks of conceit and a lack of empathy after having disrupted the lives of others in the quest for global fame.

Clearly, the organiser isn't sorry at all because it said "the last thing we want to do" is move the marathon back to the morning.

Don't insult our intelligence and claim that success comes with inconvenience and teething pains.

It doesn't take an iron man to apologise with sincerity.

Goh Hui Ling