What PM Lee could also have touched on in rally speech

There were issues that I wish Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had addressed in his latest National Day Rally speech.

PM Lee could have highlighted some measures the Government is taking to prevent cyber attacks and data breaches from happening again, especially after the recent SingHealth cyber attack (Method of attack showed high level of sophistication; July 21), as there is much concern about it.

He could also have mentioned the current blockbuster that is receiving rave reviews online: Crazy Rich Asians.

This movie was a big breakthrough for Singapore and Asia as a whole, and many Singaporeans were involved in the process of making it.

While the speech mentioned the Merdeka package, there was no mention of one of the biggest fears of this group of Singaporeans - that their jobs may be replaced by robots and automation.

Perhaps our Prime Minister could have highlighted the effectiveness of SkillsFuture in helping the Merdeka Generation.

I feel the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Singapore Armed Forces also could have been publicly recognised for their efforts in the ongoing humanitarian challenge in Lombok, which was hit by several earthquakes.

All in all, I still commend PM Lee for a clear and entertaining National Day Rally speech that spelt out the thought process behind the 99-year lease for Housing Board homes.

Colin Ong Tau Shien