What it should have been

In our March 7 report, "Free cervical cancer vaccine for Sec 1 girls", and yesterday's Forum letter, "Boosting HPV vaccination coverage", we stated that Cervarix is the oldest of three HPV vaccines.

This is incorrect and was not in the Health Ministry's original letter.

Gardasil is in fact the oldest registered vaccine and was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in 2006. Cervarix was approved by the FDA in 2009 and by the HSA in 2007.

We are sorry for the error.