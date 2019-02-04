What is MOM's position on 'unequal' notice periods?

In the light of the impending changes to the Employment Act to cover all employees regardless of salary, which will take effect from April, I would like to ask the Ministry of Manpower for its position on existing employment contracts signed before April, where an employee is required to give two months' notice to resign, but the employer only has to give one month's notice of termination of employment (Employment Act changes give workers greater protection; Jan 20).

While such an instance of "unequal" notice periods may not be the norm in employment contracts, I am aware that they do exist in some small and medium-sized enterprises for employees who are above the $4,500 salary threshold and who, therefore, do not fall within the ambit of the Employment Act prior to the April revisions.

Sean Patrick