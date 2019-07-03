What is being done to stop unsolicited messages?

Despite having signed up with the Do Not Call (DNC) Registry, I continue to receive unsolicited messages on loans and gambling.

I have reported these to the authorities and the police more than three times. I received two more such messages recently, and quite frankly, I now feel that it is a waste of time to report them - too much effort for what seems to be no result.

Can the authorities make public the results of their efforts to suppress these unsolicited messages sent via WhatsApp or SMS?

The DNC Registry responded to my reports only once, which makes me question whether or not it is even acting on the reports.

Without evidence of the relevant authorities' success in apprehending these senders, there seems little purpose in reporting these flagrant violations of the law.

Matthew Ong Koon Lock