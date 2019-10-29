What happens when condo residents clash with security personnel

An altercation between a condominium resident and security staff went viral on social media. But most of such incidents go unnoticed (Security union, groups back officer abused by condo resident, Oct 28).

As a security supervisor, I have encountered such humiliation, had vulgarities hurled at me and even been issued threats to get me out of the workplace.

The main problem, from my experience, is the condominium management, which is afraid of the residents. When an incident arises, instead of calling the resident and investigating the case, the management issues a warning letter to the security officer or even takes him out of the assignment.

The condo managing agent is afraid to lose its job and takes the shortcut. Agencies that employ us do not bother to offer any assistance and simply transfer the security officer in an incident to another site. These agencies seem to want only to collect their monthly income from the Management Corporation Strata Title.

I also ask, what is the purpose of the condo committee? When security guards are being harassed, council members do not come to assist. They distance themselves.

The same can be said of the police, who come when summoned, but then say it is a private property and that their advice is to talk to the management.

I would like the police, the security union and security associations to come up with concrete measures to help security officers work in an environment without humiliation or harassment.

Sivarajah Nathan