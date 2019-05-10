What Farrer Park Hospital's numbers are

We refer to the report (Where are the patients? Farrer Park Hospital with 600 staff sees about 60 inpatients a week, April 28).

We wish to clarify that Farrer Park Hospital treats 800 to 1,200 cases a week.

These cases are seen predominantly in its eight major operating rooms, three day surgery departments, its diagnostic and interventional radiology departments and its department of nuclear medicine and radiotherapy.

These patients are referred by hundreds of specialists from Farrer Park Medical Centre as well as many other medical centres and clinics.

Further, in addition to these 800 to 1,200 cases, Farrer Park Hospital receives about 60 inpatient cases daily.

These are patients staying in the hospital which has 80 to 90 beds currently open.

Despite the challenging local and regional conditions as highlighted in the report, Farrer Park Hospital has grown strongly every year since its opening, and continues to do so by providing excellent documented medical outcomes by top specialists, good value, quick access, and a comfortable healing environment.

These qualities have enabled the new hospital to win 34 regional and global healthcare awards in its short history.

The hospital saw a revenue of $70 million last year, which is forecast to grow to $90 million to $100 million this year.

Since opening in 2015, the hospital's annual revenue has grown more than 25 per cent every year, and it fully expects to be operationally profitable by next year.

Peng Chung Mien (Dr)

Chief Executive Officer

Farrer Park Hospital

Editor's Note: In an interview with The Straits Times, Farrer Park company chairman Maurice Choo was asked what the occupancy rate of its opened beds is. He replied that "most weeks nowadays we are already (seeing) 50 to 60 patients".

To try to get a fuller picture of the situation, ST also asked for information on the overall number of cases the hospital sees, as well as its revenue, but did not get a response to this.