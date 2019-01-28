What Fandi meant by 'ecosystem'

We refer to the letters by Mr Yeo Hock Yew (Clarity on local football 'ecosystem' needed, Dec 12, 2018; and Why are FAS, Fandi keeping mum on 'unique ecosystem' comment?, Jan 14) and also that by Mr George Pasqual (Fandi really should explain his cryptic comment; Dec 15, 2018).

Both writers requested clarity on what was meant by a 'unique ecosystem' in local football (FAS not seeking a big name; Dec 7, 2018).

Much like several other football-playing countries with a small population size and land constraints, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has had to work around these factors as we develop the sport in Singapore.

Our local young footballers, similar to other local athletes, have to juggle their commitments to national service and priorities on academia - an age group where globally and regionally, football players are full-time professionals.

While we enjoy broad participation at the grassroots level, the apex of the development pyramid is narrower, as in all elite sports.

Having led the Lions for the 2018 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup campaign, Fandi Ahmad is conscious of how important it is for national teams to have the support from all stakeholders as the team prepares for a campaign.

In this regard, the FAS enjoys a close partnership with our partners and stakeholders, and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure that our local footballers are able to perform in the best possible environment for their development.

Yazeen Buhari

General Secretary

Football Association of Singapore