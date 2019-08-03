I read about the recent uproar over the "brownface" advertisement with a heavy heart.

We have always accepted racial role playing with an open mind.

We stage plays in school and act many roles, be it boys acting as girls or Chinese acting as Malays.

Many people have complained about racial discrimination, but what about gender discrimination?

Dennis Chew also role acted as a woman, but why was this not raised or made into an issue? Is not gender discrimination as serious a problem as racial discrimination?

Foo Sing Kheng