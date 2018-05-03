Wet, slippery stairs at Bukit Gombak MRT station

On Labour Day morning, I slipped and fell at the Bukit Gombak MRT station.

This was at the flight of steps leading from the MRT station to the bus stop along Bukit Batok Avenue 5.

I was vigilant as it was raining and, although the steps were sheltered, the tiled surface was wet.

Nonetheless, I found myself slipping and crashing down the stairs.

Thankfully, other than a large bruise on my side and a strained shoulder, I was fine and promptly dismissed the incident.

However, when I returned the same way 1 1/2 hours later, I found a woman had slipped and fallen at the same spot where I had taken a tumble earlier.

She looked to be in shock and in pain.

Two people falling within two hours is not something I could ignore.

Both the woman and I are much younger than the many old makciks and ah pehs who use the route.

I shudder to think what will happen if they too take a similiar fall.

Surely SMRT can do something about this, like resurface the stairs with anti-slip material or deploy cleaners to dry the stairs.

Something needs to be before there is a serious injury.

Wee Boon Lim