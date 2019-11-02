We must speak up for those who are bullied

Having been a council member in the management committee (MC) serving a large condominium estate, I agree with Mr Sivarajah Nathan (What happens when condo residents clash with security personnel, Oct 29).

I have witnessed many incidents of arrogant, selfish and "entitled" residents who bully security guards. But the MC often takes the easier route, siding with whoever has the louder voice, thus propagating the uncivilised behaviour.

We must remember that money alone does not maketh the man.

Let us continue to speak out for justice and not just take the convenient way out whenever we encounter a bullying incident.

Lee Seong Wee