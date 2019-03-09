Water pact is binding

The 1962 Water Agreement between Singapore and Malaysia is a special and sacred binding agreement which was agreed on during separation and takes into account the survival of Singapore with regard to the supply of water.

It is a contractual obligation signed and agreed upon by Singapore and Malaysia.

It is therefore alarming and to the point of being naive for Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia media director Mohd Solihan Badri to "appeal to the people of Singapore" to voice to our Government "how morally wrong it is to benefit" from the water agreement (Bersatu: S'poreans should urge govt to review water pact, March 7).

As citizens, we know that the water agreement is of utmost importance to our survival.

We have full confidence that our Government is doing the correct thing.

There is no need for Mr Mohd Solihan or any other Malaysian politician to tell us what to do.

They should concern themselves with their own backyard before they intervene in other people's business.

Lim Heng Ann