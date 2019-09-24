Watch out for foreigners with own agenda

Former MP Goh Choon Kang's article (Singapore does not need a 'colour revolution', Sept 21) rings a much needed alarm. The protracted protests in Hong Kong are too close for comfort and Singapore is not immune to such activities.

Regime-change operations are hardly new. Sometimes they are blatant and take the form of outright coups; other times, they are more covert and involve infiltration and influence.

University students are attractive targets because freedom of speech is supposed to be key to the pursuit of knowledge. It is also not hard to find in this energetic age group people who believe that change is needed and they are the ones capable of executing it.

The young person also tends to perceive rebellion as an act of independence, even though it never quite is.

The 1960s present plenty of examples to illustrate how students have the potential to detonate political scuffles in the larger society. America, for example, saw how one strike can incite millions of students to join the protest against the Vietnam war. After World War II, students acquired a heftier weight as a social group.

From protests against inaction on climate change to undesirable wars, once students find their cause, they can quickly disseminate their ideas via media platforms to form a critical mass in protest.

Of course, not all revolutions are bad, but we need to guard against foreign influencers who could very well be eyeing our university students as agents for the promotion of their own agenda.

Lily Ong